O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,096. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

