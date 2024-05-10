Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 254,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 36,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

