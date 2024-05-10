Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $195.82. 66,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $197.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.66.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.