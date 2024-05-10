Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $247.88. 34,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,281. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

