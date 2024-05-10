Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $38,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,855 shares of company stock worth $1,238,650.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE SVV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 346,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

