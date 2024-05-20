O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 960.22, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

