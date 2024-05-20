British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.00).

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.93.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.