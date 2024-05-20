O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 16,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Copart by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 158,608 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Copart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,571,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. 3,257,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,590. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.