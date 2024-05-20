Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.62

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.62 and last traded at $145.34, with a volume of 265199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,432,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

