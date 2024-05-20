STF Management LP Buys 63 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

STF Management LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $13.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.07. The company had a trading volume of 517,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

