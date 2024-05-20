Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 1,766,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,714,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

