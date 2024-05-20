Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Moderna by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $8.11 on Monday, reaching $141.01. 4,591,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,108. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRNA

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.