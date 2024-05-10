Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,168. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.60 and its 200-day moving average is $318.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

