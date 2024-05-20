Renold (LON:RNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.60

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 561712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.80 ($0.70).

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.93.

About Renold

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

See Also

