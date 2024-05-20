Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.32

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 920201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

