CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.42

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 75413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

