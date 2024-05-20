O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,400 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $29.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $942.04. 664,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $559.41 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

