CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.00

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.45), with a volume of 293345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.42).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.
City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.
