iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.61

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.61 and last traded at $129.46, with a volume of 11598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

