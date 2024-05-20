Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 4.1%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.95. 139,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 448,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sinclair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

