Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Down 4.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.69. 178,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 393,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,484,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,799,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

