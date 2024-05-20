Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Down 3.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. 2,063,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,771,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $6,945,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 119.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

