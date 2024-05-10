Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,784 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

