GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,873 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,247. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

