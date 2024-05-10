Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.20 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $13,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

