TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 127.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.6%.

TU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 281,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

