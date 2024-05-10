TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 311,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 10,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,825. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.