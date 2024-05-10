Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,236. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

