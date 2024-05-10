Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LendingTree (TREE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE):

5/2/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – LendingTree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/30/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LendingTree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TREE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,809. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $642.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

Get LendingTree Inc alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,192 shares of company stock worth $601,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.