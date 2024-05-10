Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,388 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 2,987,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.95. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $819 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.