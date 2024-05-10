Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock remained flat at $21.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.