Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. 395,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.12. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

