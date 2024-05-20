Renaissance Group LLC Has $35.24 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $7.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $953.40. 141,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $972.40 and a 200-day moving average of $900.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.