Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.72

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 856028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

