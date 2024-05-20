Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $217,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 135,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

