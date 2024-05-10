Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,134 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in HF Sinclair by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4 %

DINO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.