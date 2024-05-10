Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert K. Shearer Sells 13,200 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

