B. Riley Comments on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 16,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,746. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $871.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 555,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 452,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 292,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

