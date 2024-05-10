FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Verano Holdings Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday.

Verano Price Performance

VRNOF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 224,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,017. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.