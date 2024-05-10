Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$94.17. 259,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,547. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,360. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

