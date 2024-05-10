Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Navin Dyal Acquires 15,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.06. 24,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,978. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

