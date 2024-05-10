Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Navin Dyal Acquires 15,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.
Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.06. 24,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,978. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
