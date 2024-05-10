Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) COO Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $696.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $458.00 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.06 and its 200-day moving average is $603.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 40.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after buying an additional 141,375 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

