Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$111.33. 32,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,554. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$77.00 and a 52-week high of C$118.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$112.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.46.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

