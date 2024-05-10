Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

OR traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,609. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$352,912.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.