Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.24. 755,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,977. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

