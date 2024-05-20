Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,557,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,447,716.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,557,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,447,716.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,499 shares of company stock valued at $184,795,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.24. 528,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

