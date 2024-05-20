Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidia Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. 243,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,073. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

