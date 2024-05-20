Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 3,976,676 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Energy Transfer worth $350,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $42,932,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,765,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

