Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 143,880 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Biogen worth $434,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 68.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $231.09. The company had a trading volume of 397,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

