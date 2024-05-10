WSP Global Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$215.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,050. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.92.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

