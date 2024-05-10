WSP Global Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
WSP Global Trading Up 0.2 %
WSP Global stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$215.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,050. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.